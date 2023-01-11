Shah Rukh Khan completes 25 years with Hyundai, launches electric car at Auto Expo 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan at Auto Expo 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only a megastar of cinema but also rules when it comes to endorsements. He is the brand ambassador of Hyundai and has completed 25 years with the brand. On Wednesday, the superstar arrived in Delhi to attend the Auto Expo 2023. The Pathaan actor celebrated his long relationship with Hyundai and also launched its new electric car.

Auto Expo after three years

Due to the Covid pandemic, Auto Expo was not taking place for the last three years. However, this year, with no restrictions, it returned to New Delhi on January 11. It is taking place in Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida. On the first day of the gala event, SRK arrived to support Hyundai and interacted with everybody. Jokingly SRK said that whenever he will come to Delhi, he will take the Hyundai's electric car home for free.

Meanwhile, the first two days -- January 11 and 12 -- are reserved for the media and VIPs. It will be open for businesses on the next day on January 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will open for the general public from January 14 to 18. It will start at 11 a.m. each day. However, the closing timings are 8 p.m. for January 14-15, 7 p.m. for January 16-17 and 6 p.m. for January 18.

Major car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia, BYD, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Tata Motors are participating in the event this year. However, some key players like BMW, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more have decided to keep a distance from the show. Similarly, no major two-wheeler brand is participating in the Auto Expo this year.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the headlines for his upcoming film Pathaan. The makers released the action-packed trailer on Tuesday and it instantly went viral on the internet. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It is going to hit the theaters on January 25.

