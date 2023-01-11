Golden Globe Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins! Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Rajamouli cheer

Golden Globe Awards 2023 LIVE: It's time for one of the biggest awards nights in the world of cinema. Films from across the world will be competing to win the coveted Golden Globe. India This time, the award ceremony is a little more special for Indian cinema lovers as RRR has received two nominations. The Indian film has already won its first award. "RRR" song Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravaani which was nominated for 'best original song–motion picture' has won in the category. It is indeed a proud moment. Will the film win in Best picture–non English segment too?