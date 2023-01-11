Golden Globe Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins! Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Rajamouli cheer

As NAatu Naatu was announced as the winner, the team of RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli erupted in loud cheers. To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."