Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
  Golden Globe Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins! Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Rajamouli cheer
Golden Globe Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins! Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Rajamouli cheer

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE Updates: SS Rajamouli's RRR is competing to win the award in two categories -- Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. Film's cast including Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in Los Angeles for the award ceremony.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 7:37 IST
Golden Globe Awards 2023
Image Source : TWITTER Golden Globe Awards 2023

Golden Globe Awards 2023 LIVE: It's time for one of the biggest awards nights in the world of cinema. Films from across the world will be competing to win the coveted Golden Globe. India This time, the award ceremony is a little more special for Indian cinema lovers as RRR has received two nominations. The Indian film has already won its first award. "RRR" song Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravaani which was nominated for 'best original song–motion picture' has won in the category. It is indeed a proud moment. Will the film win in Best picture–non English segment too?

  • Jan 11, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    RRR's Naatu Naatu gets loud cheers

    As NAatu Naatu was announced as the winner, the team of RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli erupted in loud cheers. To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

    While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

  • Jan 11, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

     Quinta Brunson is the winner of Golden Globe for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

  • Jan 11, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    RRR has won Golden Globe Award. The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, was nominated in the 'original song–motion picture category'.

  • Jan 11, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    RRR family at Golden Globes

    Apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, the team of "RRR" that reached Golden Globes also included the film's music composer M M Keeravani and producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Ram Charan was accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni and Jr NTR came with Lakshmi Pranathi. Rajamouli was joined by wife Rama Rajamouli.

  • Jan 11, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tyler James Williams takes home a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor - Television Series for his role in Abbott Elemantary.

  • Jan 11, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Angela Bassett takes home an award

    First award for Marvel for the night! Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for her stunning performance of Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'! This makes the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. Wakanda would be so proud!

     

  • Jan 11, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

    Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan win this year's Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture. 

  • Jan 11, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Golden Globes 2023 host

    Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the event which has the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Tracy Morgan named as presenters for the ceremony. 

     

     

  • Jan 11, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Golden Globe Awards ceremony LIVE stream

    The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is streaming LIVE in India. You can watch it on Lionsgate Play in India, Malaysia and the Philippines. Lionsgate Play subscribers in the country can catch the annual award ceremony live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

    Read | Golden Globe 2023: Where to watch LIVE streaming, time in India and complete nominations list

     

  • Jan 11, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    "RRR" stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday made a grand entry at the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes as they aim to strike gold at the first ceremony of Hollywood award season.

    Also Read | RRR family Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli attend Golden Globes 2023, pose at red carpet

