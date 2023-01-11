RRR family Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli attend Golden Globes 2023, pose at red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRR am Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli attend Golden Globes 2023

Actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli are all set to attend the Golden Globes 2023 taking place in Los Angeles. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli along with their spouses are attending the awards ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the first picture where they all looked stylish as they posed for the camera. The picture features Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Ram and his wife Upasana and Rajamouli with his wife Rama.

Sharing the picture, Ram Charan wrote, "THE #RRR FAMILY ! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes."

The stars were also seen posing at the red carpet.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

