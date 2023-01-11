RRR loses Golden Globe Award to Argentina 1985 in Best Non-English Language Film category

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER RRR poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and more

Golden Globe Awards 2023: It is a momentous day for India as RRR took home the trophy for its song Naatu Naatu. However, RRR lost Golden Globe Award to Argentina 1985 in Best Non-English Language Film category. The winning film is a historical drama produced and directed by Santiago Mitre and written by Mitre and Mariano Llinás. It stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner and Norman Briski.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli reached LA with their families for the ceremony. They were also accompanied by film's music composer M M Keeravani and producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Keeravani is the one who held the Golden Trophy for RRR in the original song–motion picture category.

The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

In the 'best picture–non English segment', “RRR” had a face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, was competing with many popular titles in the 'original song–motion picture category'.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" raised reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

