RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe Award: Keeravani gets loud cheers from Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Rajamouli

RRR has won Golden Globe Award. The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, was nominated in the 'original song–motion picture category'. Other nominees in the segment are Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

RRR', Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan.

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj -- Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

