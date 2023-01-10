Golden Globe 2023: Where to watch LIVE streaming, time in India and complete nominations list

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Golden Globe 2023: Where to watch LIVE streaming, time in India

Golden Globe 2023: The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will stream LIVE in India on January 11 at 6:30 am IST. The red carpet coverage of the event, which will see pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' contend in best picture – non-English and best original song – motion picture (for Telugu song "Naatu Naatu") categories, will begin from 5:30 am onwards. The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 12, 2022. The awards, conducted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), honour the best in film and American television. There are 41 first-timers in this year's nominations pool, including "RRR" music composer M M Keeravani, Julia Garner "(Ozark"), Adam Scott ("Severance"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building"), Zendaya ("Euphoria"), and Emma D'Arcy ("House of the Dragon").

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the event which has the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Tracy Morgan named as presenters for the ceremony. Check out all the details of the awards ceremony here-

Golden Globe 2023: Date, Time and LIVE Streaming

Golden Globe Awards will stream on Lionsgate Play in India, Malaysia and the Philippines. Lionsgate Play subscribers in the country can catch the annual award ceremony live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 6:30 am on January 11. It will air on NBC.

RRR in Golden Awards

S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama has earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Picture, Non-English Language, category and it is up against serious competition: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany), "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Close" (Belgium) and "Decision to Leave", the South Korean romantic mystery that won for its celebrated helmer, Park Chan-wook, the Best Director award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. For "RRR", it is the penultimate shot at the Oscars, where it is being billed as a potential award-winner either for Rajamouli in the Best Director category, or for the movie in the Best Foreign Film section.

The chart-topping "RRR" song, 'Naatu Naatu' (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), is in contention for the trophy in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture, category as well, up against Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where the Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa' from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio", "Hold My Hand" ("Top Gun: Maverick"; Lady Gaga, BloodPop), and Rihanna's haunting anthem for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" -- "Lift Me Up".

Golden Globe 2023: Nominations List

Best Picture: Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Latest Entertainment News