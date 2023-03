Satish Kaushik's LAST film? Late actor to be seen in 'Mirg' with Raj Babbar | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satish Kaushik and Raj Babbar

Late actor-director Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in one of his last films titled 'Mirg', which is ready for release after rounding up its post-production work. Probably it is going to be Kaushik's last film. The film also features Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh in pivotal roles. The film, which is centred around the legend of the mountain leopard popular in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, is a genre-bending story of a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama.

Talking about the film, director Tarun Sharma said: "My main aim while approaching 'Mirg' was to give the audience an engaging film. Every aspect of filmmaking should come together to create something engaging, transporting people into an alternate reality. That for me is the magic of cinema. I was blessed with a wonderful and involved crew. Having stalwarts like Raj Babbar, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni in my debut film was a blessing."

The director shared that Satish was the first cast member to come on board and to his surprise, the actor agreed to do the film within two hours of him sending the script. "To this day I can't believe that he is no more. His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product but that is one feeling which shall remain regretfully unfulfilled. I must also add that Shwetaabh gave a breakthrough performance standing up to such senior actors," Tarun added.

Commenting on the film, Raj Babbar said: "I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this movie. We had a blast. Tarun is a brilliant director. He really gives his actors a free hand to grasp the characters their own way. This technique gets you much more attached to the character and you grow a sense of responsibility to really do justice to it. Every actor in this film has delivered nuanced performances."

'Mirg' is majority financed by the UK-based Studio RA and produced by Rishi Anand, NaMa productions and OneShot Films. The film has been shot in Himachal Pradesh, mainly in Una, Hamirpur and Gobind Sagar Lake.

Satish Kaushik's demise

The actor-filmmaker passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. He felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. He is now survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.

