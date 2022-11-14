'Sarfarosh' actor Sunil Shende dies at the age of 75

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMPATHSHARDA Sunil Shende dies at the age of 75

Another sad news has come out from the cinema world. Veteran actor Sunil Shende who was in his 70s, took his last breath at his Vile Parle residence, film and music critic Pavan Jha told PTI. "He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada," Jha said. The cause of Shende's death is still unknown.

On Twitter, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute to Shende and remembered working with the actor on the cult classic TV show "Shanti. Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali" he tweeted.

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran actor. Here are some posts:

In his career of over 30 years, Shende was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as "Gandhi", "Khal Nayak", "Ghayaal", "Ziddi", "Daud", "Magan" and "Viruddh". He played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer "Sarfarosh", and an inept politician in Rohit Shetty's "Zameen", headlined by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

