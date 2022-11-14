Adnan Sami breaks silence on leaving Pakistan, says 'I will expose the reality'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADNANSAMI Adnan Sami breaks silence on leaving Pakistan

Adnan Sami, who is a Padma Shri awardee, is one of the most celebrated singers in India. After renunciating his Pakistani citizenship, the artist became an Indian citizen in 2016. He had applied for an Indian passport a year before. The musician was born in the UK to a Pakistani father and is now a citizen of India. In his most recent tweet, Adnan vowed to disclose the truth about how the Pakistani administration treated him and stated that he has significant issues with the establishment.

On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram account and shared a note. His tweet read, "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pakistan."

He further stated that he will one day "expose" the reality of his mistreatment. "One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all," he stated.

Also read: Children's Day 2022: Karan Johar to Preity Zinta, B-town stars celebrate with their munchkins | Photos

As soon as he tweeted, fans flocked to the comment section to react to his tweet. One user wrote, "You should reveal it right away. Don’t wait for the moment. Now is the moment. Reveal it." Another user wrote, "You are our Hero....proud Indian like me and 1.4 billion people...Jai Hind." A third user commented, "We love Adnana Sami sir. No matter how much you get hated across the border you will always remain our jewel. India is so so proud of you. You have earned immense respect in India. You are also the recipient of the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri."

Also read: Ranveer-Deepika's wedding anniversary: Fans shower wishes on the adorable couple

Latest Entertainment News