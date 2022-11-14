Ranveer-Deepika's wedding anniversary: Fans shower wishes on the adorable couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh Instagram photo with Deepika Padukone

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have completed 4 years of wedded life. The couple tied the knot on 14th November 2018. Both actors continue to set relationship goals for millions of fans who first saw them on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela in 2013. As the adorable couple completes 4 years, fans have flooded Twitter with their loving wishes and tweets. The couple dated for 6 years before getting married. From being each other's cheerleaders to the cute PDAs, Deepika-Ranveer never fail to win the hearts of their fans.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted together at an awards show in Mumbai. The actors had not appeared together in public for some time amid rumours of their separation. They both have a slew of films lined up. Ranveer has Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus'. Deepika will soon be seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action film will be released on January 25. She also has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

