VIRAL VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra cheers loud as Nick Jonas dedicates song to her at The Jonas Brothers' concert

Video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from The Jonas Brothers' concert has gone viral on social media. In the video, the American pop singer is seen dedicating a song to his wife. Watch the romantic video here.

Published on: November 14, 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

VIRAL VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra who has returned to LA last week after her short trip to India was seen attending her husband Nick Jonas' concert. Photos and videos of the global star from the concert have gone viral on social media platforms. A video that has caught the most attention is an adorable moment when Nick dedicated a song to his wife PeeCee. He also revealed that his brothers sand the song to them at their wedding.

In the video, Nick is seen on the stage with his brothers and The Jonas Brothers' bandmates Keven and Joe Jonas. "He actually sang this in me and my wife's wedding," said Nick. The crowd at once burst into loud cheers. Priyanka, who was also present in the crowd, cheered hard for Nick and happily clapped her hands. Watch viral video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas here:

Nickyamnka fans loved the moment. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Awww!! Whoohoo Love, when he says my wife.. sounds sexy!And love these 2." another said, "Aww love love love when he mentions Pri his wife." "I love how Nick always mentions or gives a shout out to Pri when she's in the audience," a third one mentioned. 

Upon her return to LA, Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse of time with family. Take a look:

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
