Video of Gauri Khan's romantic performance with Manish Malhotra at wedding goes viral | Watch

A beautiful video of Gauri Khan grooving at a wedding is doing the rounds on the internet today. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife is seen dancing with Manish Malhotra. Recently, Gauri attended a wedding in Monaco with her friends including Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others. The famous designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share the video.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special." It shows Manish in a black sherwani, dancing hand in hand with Gauri to the romantic song, Tu Aake Dekh Le by King. Gauri looks stunning in a silver Anarkali gown by the designer. Later, Gauri also reposted the video on her Instagram handle.

Earlier, many other guests at the wedding had shared pictures with Gauri. Karan Johar also shared a picture from another ceremony at the Monaco wedding which showed her in a black gown. In the picture, Gauri and Karan were seen sitting around a round table, posing with Nitasha Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and others.

Not many know that Gauri is an interior designer and an entrepreneur. She also has a YouTube show named Dream Homes with Gauri Khan. She recently gave Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's terrace a makeover for which the brief was, "A place that looks also fun, cause let's be honest we have to take a lot of pictures, you know Instagram and stuff'. Katrina also shared her views on the makeover, she said, “Wow, I just love the lighting. First of all the lighting is the most important thing in any space. This looks so cosy and so cute. And the trees, the greenery that she has done is just the thing that transforms this place.”

On the personal front, who doesn't know the iconic love story of the most loved couple in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. They tied the knot on 25th October 1991 and have three kids together: Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22 and AbRam, 9.

