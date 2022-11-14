Children's Day 2022: Karan Johar to Preity Zinta, B-town stars celebrate with their munchkins | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR, PREITYZINTA Children's Day 2022: B-town celebs mark the occasion

Children's Day 2022: The 14th of November is known as "Day of the Kids," a day on which everyone pauses to appreciate the blessing called children. The true meaning of Children's Day is to recognise the value of childhood and the lost innocence in our lives. While children are referred to as a treasure, today is the day to cherish that treasure. As the country rejoices, the tinsel town is also commemorating the joyous occasion with zeal and fervour. On Monday, several celebs took to their social media platforms and shared pictures with their munchkins. Take a look at the wishes and adorable pictures.

Filmmaker and doting father, Karan Johar shared a picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi. The trio looked absolutely endearing in the picture. Along with the picture, he wrote, "From mine to yours! #Happychildrensday." On the other hand, Preity Zinta shared a picture with twins Jai and Gia. In the picture, the actress was seen hugging her toddlers. She wrote, "They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worth while. Happy Children’s day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive #Happychildrensday #Jai #Gia #जय #जीया #ting."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared the most adorable pictures of the munchkins of the Pataudi clan. The slew of pictures featured, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "MY Munchkins. The joy I get spending time with these brats ..I LOVE every minute! The pure souls are a delight n distraction that only children can be... innocence is the way of life...I choose ! Sara n Iggy...to inni, tim n jeh..ALL Jaans! Stay young at heart! I hope I don't change that about me..ever! And maybe why I get along with them the most!! Love you guys...and last but not least..my siblings too! Kids ...together."

Meanwhile, ditching the queue, Pooja Hegde shared her own childhood picture with a quirky caption, which read, "Gulab Jamun or Rasgulla? Happy Children’s Day everyone."

Check out the heartwarming posts:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHARKaran Johar's Instagram story

