Aamir Khan steps down from Champions as an actor, will co-produce the film

The Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan's movies are one of the most anticipated movies and fans eagerly wait to watch his films in theaters. While there have been several reports on Aamir's next film, the star shared the latest update on his next project Champions recently at his childhood friend's event in Delhi. Aamir revealed that he has decided to take a step back from acting for a year and a half and has stepped down from his next film.

However, the actor added that he will continue to work as a producer and will produce Champions under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. He shared, "It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids", said Aamir. He added, "I will be producing Champions because I really believe in the film. I will be approaching other actors now to see which of them would like to do a role that I was hoping to do."

The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions. Talking about Champions, the upcoming film is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Campeones (Champions in English). The 2018 movie follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna is the director of the project.

Aamir was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Naga Chaitanya played pivotal roles in the Advait Chandan directorial released in August this year.

