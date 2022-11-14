Salaam Venky Trailer Out: Kajol and her ailing son challenge life; Aamir Khan's cameo wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ ZEE MUSIC COMPANY Salaam Venky Trailer Out

Salaam Venky Trailer Out: The makers of this slice-of-life film, starring Kajol in the lead, unveiled the trailer on November 14, 2022. The Revathy directorial features Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The trailer will undoubtedly make you cry as it tells the heartwarming tale of a mother and son duo who conquer challenges that life throws at them. The film is set to release on 9th December 2022.

The trailer opens with several lighthearted exchanges between Sujata, played by Kajol, and her son Venky (played by Vishal Jethwa). Sujata is caring for Venky, who is confined to a wheelchair and is terminally ill. The visuals depict some heartwarming moments between a mother and son. After that, Venky asks Sujata to grant his dying wish. Although the teaser does not reveal the wish, Sujata refuses to grant it. Then we witness Sujata agreeing to Venky's wish and going to great lengths to make it a reality. The trailer ends with Sujata turning to look behind her and Aamir Khan smiling as he stands at the back. What shines out in the trailer is Venky's unwavering spirit.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BIG. Based on a true story of a life well lived."

The heartwarming trailer captured the hearts of fans. They flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Aamir and Kajol iconic pair is back." Another user wrote, "Vishal just nails every character he does and the way he fits in this role god bless his acting is beyond perfection." A third user commented, "I didn’t know Amir Khan would be there! What a surprise."

On Monday, a grand trailer launch was held, and the entire cast graced the event. Take a look at the pictures.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISalaam Venky Trailer launch event

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISalaam Venky Trailer launch event

Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra cheers loud as Nick Jonas dedicates song to her at The Jonas Brothers' concert

Also Read: Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan's film sees huge jump over the weekend

Latest Bollywood News