Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team rubbishes rumors of her being replaced in Citadel | Deets inside

Lately, many rumors have been quoted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been replaced in the upcoming project Citadel. Some also speculated that due to her autoimmune ailment called Myositis, she will be taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her being replaced in her upcoming projects. But all the speculations have been rubbished by Samantha's team, they even confirmed the shooting schedule.

As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha's publicist said, “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.”

Citadel is an upcoming web series that is an Indian installment of the spy series of the same name. Created by the filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video. Apart from Samantha, it also stars Varun Dhawan. With Citadel, Varun will make his OTT debut.

The South diva welcomed the new year by sharing an adorable selfie with a bashing caption. "Function forward…Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!!", read the post.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition myositis. She shared her picture sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist on her Instagram handle.

Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, which will hit the theatres on February 17. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of the 2015 film Rudhramadevi. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is supposed to release this year.

Samantha has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars. She also popularised the dance number, Oo Antava with her super sensuous avatar and smooth dance moves. She was last seen in Yashoda, in which she played a surrogate mother. The movie was released on November 11. Yashoda left no stone unturned to impress the audience.

