  Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's family blasts at Vikkas Manaktala's wife Gunjan for THIS reason | Find out

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's family blasts at Vikkas Manaktala's wife Gunjan for THIS reason | Find out

Bigg Boss 16: Apart from controversies inside the house, it seems a different game is being played among the contestant's family even outside the house. Recently, Shiv Thakare's family slammed Vikkas Manaktala's wife for some baseless allegations. Read on to know.

Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2023
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GUUNJANVM Vikkas Manaktala's wife Gunjan Walia's Instagram upload

Bigg boss 16: The show has been a constant in making headlines for its masaaledaar controversies, be it inside the house or outside. The audience has already witnessed a tiff between Vikkas Manaktala and Shiv Thakare in the show. Now after Vikkas's eviction a new twist has grabbed the limelight. Recently, Gunjan Wali, Vikkas's wife has accused Shiv of allegedly hiding her husband's clothes and wearing them after his exit from the show.

Taking a dig at Gunjan, Shiv Thakare's family has slammed her for all the false accusations. Shiv's family released an official statement rubbishing the allegations. The statement read, "We as Shiv's team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity. Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one's being Vikkas and Gunjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there's no dearth of clothes, shoes, or any other necessary things in the house!".

The statement further read, "But without even consulting or even trying to asses the entire matter, Mrs. Manatkala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, We request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to say or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion".

However, the actress deleted the tweet later. In the tweet, Gunjan mentioned how she saw Shiv Thakare wearing the clothes of her husband Vikkas Manaktala during one of the Bigg Boss 16 episode telecasts. She had written, “#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful." 

This didn't end there, Gunjan again took to Twitter to prove her allegations, she put to rest the rumours about the suit not being Vikkas as she shared the name tag of the bag she received the suit which clearly stated it was her husband’s. “As soon as the team traced it, he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately. whether it’s a mistake or mischief I don’t know. But as someone who was tracing it for long, it did get me upset & I reacted,” she added. She concluded the matter saying, “Hi, for those who said this suit is not vikkas’s, I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me”.

Well, it seems that Shiv Thakare has some answering to do to Gunjan for sure. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

