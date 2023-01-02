Bigg Boss 16: Tina-Shalin's cozy moments during MC Stan's concert offend netizens; fans slam 'ShaTina'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OHANIMALL Moments of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta from Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot never fail to grab the limelight in the show. Ever since the show started, their 'fake' relationship is the talk of the town. Now when fans have been wondering if the relationship is real or not, in the recent episode Tina finally confessed her feelings for Shalin. While MC Stan was performing live with rapper Ikka and Seedhe Maut, Tina and Shalin started having cozy moments where Tina told him, 'you have made me fall in love again' and after that, they hugged each other tightly.

Though the moment was quite romantic, it seemed netizens still think that both of them are faking it. Fans have flooded social media expressing their views on the same. One of the users wrote, “Aaj #MCStan ke show ke doraan #TinaDatta aur #ShalinBhanot ki jo acting chal rahi thii wo kyaa thaa matlab stupidity kuch zyada hee nhi fehlaa rhe hai yeh dono kis kis ko meri baat sahi lag rhi hai! Retweet for Meri baat sahi haii Like for bilkul sahi hai dono kardo!”. Anothet tweet added to the row, “#ShreejitaDe sahi bol rahi thi #TinaDatta ko sirf ladko ka attention chahiye hota hai bapre 1 don pehle kitna kuch bolti hai #ShalinBhanot ko aur consert me hug aur itna close attention sicker.” The third person wrote, “So f***ing true itni gussa kabhi #ArchnaGautam pr ni aayi jitni aaj #ShalinBhanot aur #TinaDatta ki #overacting dekh kr aayi very cheap bro very #cheap #sidhemaut ka pura #Concert barbad krdiya #SajidKhan rocked #MCIEVE #MCStan #Ikka #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #AsliFans”.

It seems netizens have had enough of their fake love story, “#TinaDatta & #ShalinBhanot just f***ed up the whole Vibe during #MCStan show. Btw he made my parents too fall in Rap song #MCStan Just loved no words to express Forever grateful #BiggBoss16.” Another said, “Yaha I’m trying to understand what #SeedheMaut #MCStan are singing Peechae ye #TinaDatta and #ShalinBhanot ki bakwas chal rahi hai. Yaar #Bigboss16 mute kar dia karo yaar inn logo ko please”, tweeted another user.

No wonder this act of Shalin and Tina has made netizens furious. It looks like both of them have a lot of answering to do in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

