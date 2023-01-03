Shark Tank India 2: Netizens give thumbs up to Episode 1 but miss Ashneer Grover's quirky comments

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netizens give thumbs up to Shark Tank India Season 2 Episode 1

Shark Tank India 2 has finally begun amid much excitement and fanfare. The first season of the reality show managed to impress everyone and netizens were eagerly waiting for season 2. On Monday, the first episode of Shark Tank India 2 aired on Sony Tv and introduced the sharks Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar. While the audience loved the first glimpse of the show, many of them missed Ashneer Grover and his quirky comments.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Am i the only one missing him in Shark Tank Season 2." Other shared many memes on the same and expressed how sad they are about Grover's absence. On the other hand, netizens also lauded the show and revealed that the first episode impressed them. Cheering for Shark Tank India 2, a user tweeted, "Shark Tank is taking entrepreneurs to every home in India, and celebrating them... I think its biggest impact is making entrepreneurship culturally aspirational... IITs, IAS, AIIMS have all been made culturally aspirational, a powerful driving force.... Entrepreneurship will join them."

Another wrote, "Shark Tank India season 2 is the best of all reality shows on tv right now. It is so wholesome to watch how people from no business background build such amazing companies. Thank you sharks. You are inspiring."

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover has earlier opened up on his exclusion from Shark Tank India Season 2. Speaking to RedFM, where he was promoting his autobiography, Doglapan, he said that the show was unable to get him for Season 2 since they couldn't afford him. He replied, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (You just cannot afford a person through money, it's about status as well)."

Ashneer Grover is replaced by Amit Jain in Shark Tank India 2. For the unversed, Amit Jain is the co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho, an online portal for selling and buying used cars.

