Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani wedding deets out; Sangeet, haldi, pheras, Here's what we know!

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. According to reports, the big fat Bollywood wedding will take place during the first week of February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple is reportedly putting in every effort to have a traditional Punjabi wedding and elaborate ceremonies. The wedding rituals will take place over two days with only close friends and family members present, followed by a lavish banquet in Mumbai for their industry friends. While the date has not been revealed yet, we have some interesting updates about the much-awaited union.

"There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist," a report in India Today states.

However, there has been no official confirmation of these plans from the couple. Both Kiara and Sidharth have been active on social media, but have not given any indication of their wedding plans.

Meanwhile, the popular couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport together as they returned to the Bay after celebrating the New Year in Dubai.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra addressed his marriage rumours with Kiara Advani in an interview. Speaking to Radio Fever FM, the actor was quizzed about his wedding rumours. He blushed and responded, "I am getting married this year."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. The film is slated to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the movie Yodha lined up.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan.

