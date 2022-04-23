Samantha's cryptic tweet on 'kindness has expiry date' leaves fans guessing if it's for Naga Chaitanya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA, NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways after four years of marriage.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of cryptic tweets on Saturday evening. Samantha's tweets talked about how her silence or kindness should not be considered as her ignorance or weakness. This left her fans guessing if she targeted it toward her ex-husband Naga Chitanya. In her first tweet, Samantha shared a famous quote from spiritual leader Dalai Lama which read, "Don't ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, my kindness for weakness." She retweeted her tweet and added, "Kindness can have an expiry date. #JustSaying."

In no time Samantha's fans started guessing the reason behind Samantha's tweet. One of the fans wrote, "Whatsapp forward message max." Another one wrote, "Why do people say these things aloud? Sounds childish to me." One internet user compared Samantha's tweet to filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma's and said, “These day @Samanthaprabhu2 is turning into @RGVzoomin. Not able to understand her tweets at all...from next time #samantha has to mention ‘only for intellectuals’." A few of them asked if it is for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. A user wrote, "Is this because of Chay?"

Last month, Samantha unfollowed Naga on Instagram and shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories."Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this," she wrote.

For the unversed, Samantha parted ways with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. The couple announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film 'Yashoda', which is directed by Hari and Harish. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 12 this year. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies.

Apart from this, Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Also, she will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John on a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'. Further, Samantha awaits the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.