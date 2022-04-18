'Never ever get a tattoo,' advises Samantha Ruth Prabhu after split with Naga Chaitanya

Follow us on Image Source : SAMANTHA RUTH PRABH Samantha Ruth Prabh and her tattoos.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had a question-and-answer session on Instagram, where she shared her secret of staying strong even when others are trying to bring her down. The actress claimed that 'Hakuna Matata (don’t worry)' helps her be positive. During a candid chat with her fans on social media, Samantha advised them not to get a tattoo done. Yes, the actress, who herself has got three tattoos inked, shared that one should never get it done.

The 'Rangasthalam' actress bluntly replied saying that she now dislikes getting inked. "My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never ever get tattooed", the actress stressed.

Samantha is known to have three tattoos, all of which are related to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's first tattoo reads 'YMC,' which is an abbreviation for Sam and Naga's first film together, 'Ye Maaya Chesave. The second, which reads 'Chay,' is inked on her right rib, while the third tattoo is more unique, as both Chaitu and Samantha inked the same tattoo of two arrows on their forearms. For the unversed, Samantha parted ways with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage.

In another Instagram Story, Samantha revealed the amount she earned as her first income. Shared that she received Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel, the actress recalled, "My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day... I was in 10th or 11th standard at that time."

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film 'Yashoda', which is directed by Hari and Harish. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 12 this year. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies. ALSO READ: FIRST after divorce! Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops Naga Chaitanya's pic as they completed...

Apart from this, Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Also, she will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John on a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'. Further, Samantha awaits the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.