Nagpur explosion: Deadly blast at explosives unit claims 15 lives, several injured

New Delhi:

A powerful explosion ripped through an explosives manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Sunday, killing at least 15 people and leaving several others critically injured, according to preliminary reports. The blast occurred at SBL Company, located in the rural Ravalgaon area of Katol taluka, where detonators and explosive materials are manufactured. The impact of the explosion was described as severe, triggering panic in the surrounding locality.

Those injured have been admitted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur, while some of the seriously wounded were shifted to a nearby government hospital for emergency treatment. Medical teams are monitoring their condition. District and police officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident, and fire brigade teams were deployed to control the situation. Authorities have cordoned off the area as rescue operations continue.

Company representatives told PTI that the explosion took place at the detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am. Several injured workers were immediately rushed to a hospital in Nagpur for treatment, while rescue operations continued at the site. A company official said a detailed statement would be issued soon as authorities assess the damage and investigate the cause of the incident.

Officials said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. A detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain how the blast occurred and whether safety protocols were followed at the facility. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed at the site to assist local authorities in rescue and recovery operations.

Further updates are awaited as rescue and assessment efforts continue.