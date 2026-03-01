Iranian drone hits Crowne Plaza hotel in Bahrain's Manama

New Delhi:

An Iranian‑launched drone struck the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manama, according to reports circulating online after a wave of Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf. The incident occurred amid ongoing missile and drone strikes following the US and Israeli military operation against Iran. Smoke and fire were seen rising from the area near the hotel, and Bahraini civil defence teams have been reported responding to the site. Early information suggests this was part of wider regional strikes, which have also impacted residential and other civilian areas. Official confirmation from Bahraini authorities is still awaited, and details on casualties or structural damage remain unclear.