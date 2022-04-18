Can you guess the amount of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's FIRST cheque?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha made her acting debut with 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010

The first pay cheque holds a special place in people's hearts. Actress Samantha Prabhu recently took a stroll down memory lane and revealed the amount she earned as her first income. During an Instagram Question/Answer session, Samantha shared that she received Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel. "My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day... I was in 10th or 11th standard at that time," she recalled.

Samantha has come a long way in her career. She made her acting debut with 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010 and since then has never looked back. With films like 'Kaththi', 'Rangasthalam', 'S/O Sathyamurthy', Samantha has proved her mettle as an actress. Last year, she won many hearts with her OTT debut 'The Family Man'.

Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film 'Yashoda', directed by Hari and Harish, will is slated to hit the theatres on August 12 this year. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies. Making the announcement, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of 'Yashoda'. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12.

"Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national-level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a massive set recently, we're heading to another shoot schedule today in Kodaikanal."

Apart from this, Samantha, will be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Also, the actress will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'. Reportedly, she will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Further, Samantha awaits the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.