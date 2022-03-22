Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda doing a film together? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA, VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's apparent collaboration for an upcoming movie has set the gossip mills buzzing in the industry. The recent report regarding the movie suggests an interesting backdrop for the duo's possible collaboration. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie will have a Kashmir backdrop, and most of its story will apparently be canned in the locales of Kashmir.

Shiva Nirvana, of 'Ninnu Kori', 'Majili', and 'Tuck Jagadish' movies, will direct Vijay Deverakonda for this yet-to-be-announced movie. Samantha is being considered to romance Vijay, while the team has kept all the details under the wraps for now.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda awaits the release of his movie 'Liger'. Also starring Ananya Panday. tt marks his debut as a pan-India actor. Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role. Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and others will be seen in significant roles as well.

The actor also has a movie under 'Pushpa' fame Sukumar's direction for his next, tentatively titled 'VD 11', in addition to, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Samantha, on the other hand, looks forward to a number of films which will hit the screens later this year. She will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie 'Shakuntalam'. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie.

Being it Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first pan-India movie, all hopes are pinned on this visually creative mythological drama, while her Tamil movie 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' is in the making.

-- IANS inputs