'There are plans for a baby': Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted to start family with Naga Chaitanya but...

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October, last year

They were popular called 'ChaySam' by fans

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation left many hearts broker. One of the most shocking splits in showbiz, the two had announced their separation in October, last year. However, fans, who are still in hope of the duo getting back together, shared an old video of 'Oh Baby' actress, where she can be heard talking about her plans with Chaitanya, before separation. Reportedly, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya wanted to start a family and were planning to have a child together. During her 'Oh Baby' promotion days, Samantha revealed that due to her personal ambitions, her family goals are lacking.

According to Zoom Entertainment, Samantha was asked 'whether the question of having a family bothers her', to which she replied, "It's natural. There is nothing to be angry about. There is a plan for a baby. It's something you ask, it's fine. There is no very soon. I want to do this, I want to do that so sometimes it gets postponed. It gets postponed for personal ambitions but there are plans for a baby."

Recently, Samantha unfollowed Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. However, the latter continues to follow his ex-wife. Not just this, he has also retained their photos in his verified Instagram account. Meanwhile, the former couple, popularly known as ChaySam, confirmed the separation through an official statement, on social media. They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

In the statement addressed to "our well-wishers", Naga Chaitanya said: "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," he added. For those unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.