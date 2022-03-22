Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces jump squats with pawdorable workout partner Sasha | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast and always shares glimpses of her workout on social media. While most of her fitness videos have coach Junaid Shaikh featured, this time she had another guest. Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (March 22), Samantha dropped a video where she can be seen acing jumping exercises with her trainer around. Her session is interrupted by her pet dog Sasha, however, Junaid held the dog so it couldn't disturb the actress during the workout. Dropping the video, Samantha wrote, "Just @Junaid.shaikh88 casually carrying around a 50-pound bully. #sashababy not really!!"

Samantha is an animal lover and has two dogs, Sasha and Hash. She loves the company of her dogs and it can be seen on her social media handle. Also, her Instagram profile is filled with workout videos. During a recent workout session, the 'Rangasthalam' actress was assessed for her body mobility by her trainer. Samantha posted the video of her being tested for her mobility and wrote, "My trainer is crazier than yours".

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' and Allu Arjun's Pushpa's song Oo Antava, will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' The upcoming mythology-based movie, which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its final leg of the post-production phase now. 'Shakuntalam' is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in plunging outfit after slamming trolls over cleavage dress. See pics

Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura. Apart from this, Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'. Reportedly, she will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

The actress also awaits the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.