Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in plunging outfit after slamming trolls over cleavage dress. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always takes the internet by storm with her impressive fashion choices. The actress made us go weak in the knees yet again with her latest look in a white corset and trousers set. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the Telugu beauty wore an all-white corset top designed with black drawstring at the front. To complete her look, Samantha tied her hair in a high ponytail and donned gorgeous silver earrings along with classy makeup, smokey eyes, nude lips and perfect highlighting.

The stunning pictures left netizens go 'Oh My God!' Several users dropped fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Take a look:

Samantha recently stole the limelight with her sizzling appearance at the Critics Choice Awards. She opted for a deep neck dress in dark green colour and carried it with utmost grace on the red carpet. The stunning outfit had a trail on it and some floral print in the front. It was the perfect dress for the night and Samantha made sure that all the eyes were on her. She completed her look with a ponytail, minimal makeup and black heels. However, she was criticised by some for her outfit choices. Also Read: Samantha bowls over fans with beauty and elegance in Rs 1.80 lakh deep neck dress at Critics' Choice Awards

Following this, Samantha took to her social media handles to slam the trolls. The actress wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on."

"Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?" Rangasthalam actress added. 'Wanna reproduce you!' Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at troll for weird wish. See her SAVAGE reply

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha will be seen in Shakuntalam next, which is directed by Gunasekhar. Her first look from the film was revealed recently and fans compared it to a 'beautiful painting'. What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies. The movie is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.