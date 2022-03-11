Samantha bowls over fans with beauty and elegance in Rs 1.80 lakh deep neck dress at Critics' Choice Awards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha in a Gauri and Nainika outfit at an awards show

Samantha continues to impress the fans with her fashion choices. Her recent outing at the Critics' Choice Awards 2022 in Mumbai turned heads and how! The Telugu beauty opted for a deep neck dress in dark green colour and carried it with utmost grace on the red carpet. The stunning outfit had a trail on it and some floral print in the front. It was the perfect dress for the night and Samantha made sure that all the eyes were on her.

She completed her look with a ponytail, minimal makeup and long heels. Take a look at some pictures of her look shared on Instagram.

The outfit costs Rs 1.80 lakh and is from designers Gauri & Nainika.

A video of Samantha had gone viral on the internet in which she flaunted her toned body in a tube top. Netizens praised her beauty and effortless style in the video shared on Instagram.

On the movies front, Samantha will be seen in Shakuntalam next, which is directed by Gunasekhar. Her first look from the film was revealed recently and fans compared it to a 'beautiful painting'. What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies. The first look caters to one of Samantha's best looks, giving a glimpse at the type of role she will play in the film.

The movie is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.