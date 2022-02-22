'Wanna reproduce you!' Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at troll for weird wish. See her SAVAGE reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Time and again, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved that she is a savage queen! Her epic comebacks, whether on her personal or professional life, leave fans amazed. Recently, the actress conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her Instagram followers. The Shaakuntalam actress began by saying "Ask me anything? Well, not anything. Only the questions I would like to answer." While she received several queries in response, one user had a weird wish for her. The troll said that he wants to 'reproduce her.'

"Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you," said the user. Schooling him, Samantha asked the user to google how to use the word 'reproduce' in a sentence. She replied "How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first?"

Another user asked for a piece of advice from Samantha for the 'young generation'. She responded, "Take a break. Don’t burn out!!" The actress also answered questions about meditation, life goals, her courage to deal with her problems among others.

Meanwhile, with her interesting social media activities, Samantha has managed to become the talk of the town. Recently, she grooved to Tamil's most famous 'Arabic Kuthu' song, the first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie 'Beast.' Samantha shared an Instagram Reel and wrote "Just another late night flight a NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #BeastA@anirudhofficial."

On the work front, Samantha will soon join the next schedule of shooting for her upcoming movie 'Yashoda', which will also have Varalaxmi Sharathkumar in a lead role. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, the film is directed by Hari and Harish.

Also, she will be seen in upcoming mythology-based love saga 'Shakuntalam.' The filming of 'Shaakuntalam' was completed a long time ago, and now the post-production work is underway. Neelima Guna is the producer, Mani Sharma is the composer, and 'Dil' Raju is the presenter.