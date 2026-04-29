BJP leads in North Bengal, may give tough fight to TMC in South Bengal: Matrize Exit Poll

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may come to power for the first time in West Bengal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailing close behind, says a Matrize Exit Poll projection, which was telecast on India TV this evening. The exit poll projection says the BJP may win 146 to 161 seats in a House of 294 members. The magic mark for scoring a majority is 148.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC-led alliance may win 125 to 140 seats, says the exit poll project. Others, including independents, may win 6 to 10 seats. Vote share-wise, the BJP may get 42.5 per cent votes, while the TMC-led alliance may get 40.8 per cent votes. Others may get 16.7 per cent of the votes.

Region-wise projections

Region-wise, in North Bengal, having 54 seats, the BJP may win 30-33 seats; the TMC-led alliance may win 15-18 seats; and others, including independents, may win 4-7 seats. In South Bengal, having 183 seats, the Trinamool Congress may win 88-98 seats, the BJP may win 80-90 seats, and others may get 4-6 seats. In the Rarh region, having 57 seats, the Trinamool Congress may win 26-32 seats, the BJP may win 25-30 seats, and others may win 0-2 seats. The Matrize Exit Poll was conducted on April 23 and 29, covering a sample size of 68,750 voters, including 33,688 male and 21,313 female voters.

Where are male voters leaning?

The Matrize survey provides insights into gender-based voting patterns. Among male voters, the Trinamool Congress and its allies may receive 40 per cent support. The BJP is projected to gain 44 per cent of the male votes. Other parties may collectively secure 16 per cent in this category.

Female voters show slight preference for TMC

The exit poll showed a shift in the trend among female voters. TMC and its allies are projected to receive 44 per cent of the women’s vote. The BJP may get 41 per cent support from female voters. Other parties may gather 15 per cent, as per the Matrize exit poll.

Bengal's second phase of polling

The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 92.17% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday. According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 9 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.67% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (92.60%), North 24 Parganas (92.37%), Hooghly (91.84%), Nadia (91.73%), and Howrah (91.89%).

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