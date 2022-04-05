FIRST after divorce! Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops Naga Chaitanya's pic as they completed...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOSEPHRADHIK Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split came as a shock to everyone. After they announced their separation, Samantha deleted all the photos with him and also unfollowed him on Instagram. However, Chay Akkineni continues to follow his ex-wife. But, for the first time since they separated, Samantha has shared a post featuring her Naga Chaitanya. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and surprised fans by sharing a poster featuring her ex-husband.

Samantha shared Majili's poster, as today marked three years of the film's release. The romantic-sports drama, which was released on 5 April 2019, starred Samantha and Chaitanya. It was their fourth film, together. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili starred Chaitanya as Poorna, and Samantha as Sravani. The film was bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The film talked about two people, who are in love with each other, separated by circumstances. ALSO READ: 'There are plans for a baby': Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted to start family with Naga Chaitanya but...

In the picture, posted by Samantha, a furious Chaitanya is seen standing while photos of Samantha and Chaitanya’s romantic scenes are featured in the background. Sharing it, the actress wrote, "3 Years Of Majili." Take a look

Meanwhile, the star couple announced their separation last year in October. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, confirmed the news in an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha. They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy. In the statement addressed to "well-wishers", Naga Chaitanya said: "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn't Naga Chaitanya's first wife? Actress reveals shocking truth in old clip

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. On the other hand, Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' The actress also awaits the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.