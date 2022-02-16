Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn't Naga Chaitanya's first wife? Actress reveals shocking truth in old clip

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU If Samantha isn't Naga Chaitanya's first wife! Then who is?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had left fans, friends and admirers in a state of shock after they announced their separation. On October 2, 2021, the duo took to their social media handles to announce their separation. Now, a throwback video of Samantha has been doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, the Pushpa actress joked about Naga Chaitanya's 'first wife.' During her debut on the chat show, 'Feet Up with the Stars Telugu', which was hosted by Lakshmi Manchuthe, the actress revealed about live-in relationship with Chay and his first wife.

When Samantha was asked to reveal three things that changed in her and Chaitanya's bedroom after the wedding. The actress responded, "Pillow is the first wife to Naga Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss or hug, the pillow is always in the middle of the bed." She added, "And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things, I know he's going to kill me for this."

The Shaakuntalam actress also spilt the beans about her relationship before their wedding. She said that she and Naga Chaitanya were in a live-in relationship before marriage.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave but sparks of love ignited between them after a while. The star couple had tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked. But last year, the fairy tale came to an end with the two announcing the separation.

In her divorce post, Samantha wrote "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

