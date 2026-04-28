'Batters no longer hold back': Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the biggest change in modern T20 batting

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened up on the biggest shift in the modern-day T20 batting, stating that the batters don't hold back now, as compared to the times, they used to respect the first few overs. Modern-day batters have redefined T20 cricket, with scoring rates touching hitting stratosphere.

The likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya and even some senior pros have made batting look easy. Bhuvneshwar gave his take on the drastic change in the approach. "The biggest change is that batters no longer hold back, even when the ball is swinging in the Powerplay," Bhuvneshwar told JioStar.

He added that the players used to vent their aggression earlier due to the conditions, but that has now changed. "Earlier, there was more respect for conditions, but now the approach is consistently aggressive. That’s where the mindset shift for bowlers becomes important; being defensive isn’t negative, it’s about bowling to a plan and targeting weaknesses.

"A lot of it comes down to preparation and understanding situations. The planning, even down to small details, plays a big role, and having experienced players like Josh Hazlewood helps, because that communication on the field becomes crucial in adapting to conditions."

Bhuvi spills the beans on how he varies his approach

Meanwhile, the RCB seamer, who was instrumental in shooting out the Delhi Capitals for just 75 with three wickets, spoke on how he varies his approach based on conditions. "On flat wickets with no assistance, the approach becomes more defensive, not in a negative way, but with the focus on controlling runs and avoiding boundaries, especially against aggressive batters.

"But when there is some help in the air, the mindset shifts towards being aggressive and looking for wickets. Even if you get a bit of luck with edges or movement, the intent is to keep attacking and create opportunities rather than just containing," he added.

Kohli, Padikkal led charge with bat in chase against DC

While Bhuvneshwar and Josh Hazlewood were the cornerstones with the ball, having shared seven wickets between them with the Indian seamer taking three, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal led the charge with the bat in the meagre chase of 76. Kohli's unbeaten

Speaking to JioStar, former New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan heaped praise on Kohli for his consistency. "Virat Kohli has been incredibly consistent. Scoring 9000 IPL runs against the world’s best bowlers is no easy task. It's about hunger, discipline, and adapting every year, and that’s what brings the best out of him, McClenaghan told JioStar.

"He has been in the IPL since 2008, and the best part is that he didn’t start his career as an opener. He batted in the lower middle order, fought for his place, then moved to number three. Later, he opened with Chris Gayle. That changed his game completely. He will soon reach 10,000 runs, without a doubt. Kohli is the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen, not just for the runs, but for how he has evolved and dominated across different eras."