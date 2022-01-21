Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya getting back together? actress deletes separation post from social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya getting back together? actress deletes divorce post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had left all their fans in a state of shock after they announced their separation on social media last year. On October 2, 2021, Samantha and Naga took to their social media handles to announce their separation and since then, their social media activities have been giving out strong vibrations to their fans and followers. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the actress has deleted her separation post with Naga Chaitanya from social media.

Earlier, after the duo announced their divorce, Samantha had deleted nearly all her pictures from Instagram with ex-husband. The pictures including the ones from their wedding ceremonies and several others from their family outings and vacations were taken down by the actress. She had deleted pictures from their trips to Spain and Amsterdam, most pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others.

Also, Shaakunthalam producer Neelima Guna has earlier revealed that Samantha was willing to start a family with Naga Chaitanya. Neelima shared that when her father, director Gunasekhar, offered Shaakunthalam to Samantha last year, the actress turned it down because she wanted to start a family with Chaitanya. Nagarjuna was 'worried' post Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation but...

For the unversed, in her divorce post, Samantha wrote "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Samantha 'thought she would die' after separation from Naga Chaitanya: 'Didn’t think I was this strong’

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' Meanwhile, Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'