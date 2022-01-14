Nagarjuna was 'worried' post Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation but...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Nagarjuna was worried post Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu separation

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is proud of his son Naga Chaitanya on how he dealt with his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October, last year. They confirmed the same by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. "After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," it read. The two have gracefully remained tight-lipped about their divorce in public.

While the family maintained silence on the split, it is only now that Nagarjuna has addressed it in recent media interactions ahead of her upcoming film Bangarraju. Speaking to Firstpost, Nagarjuna said "I am very proud of how calm he (Naga Chaitanya) remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, errr, ‘Isn’t that what I should be asking you?’"

Hours after Samantha and Naga's separation announcement in October, Nagarjuna had said in a statement, "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength."

Recently, Naga Chaitanya revealed that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. "My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too," Naga Chaitanya replied to a media query. The Telugu was speaking at a program to mark the completion of his latest movie outing 'Bangarraju'.

