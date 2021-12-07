Samantha 'thought she would die' after separation from Naga Chaitanya: 'Didn’t think I was this strong’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu on separation from Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she initially thought she would 'die' after her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya but she is 'proud' of how strong she is. For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October. They confirmed the same by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. "After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," it read.

Talking about the same with Filmfare, Samantha said, "It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you accept when you vocalise 'this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life'."

"I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was," she added.

After her separation, the South star also deleted all her photos with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram. The pictures including the ones from their wedding ceremonies and several others from their family outings and vacations were taken down by the actress.

Samantha's divorce announcement came as a shock to everyone, after which multiple websites and YouTube channels started speculation related to her personal life and spreading rumours about the actress.

On the professional front, Samantha's upcoming movies include a love story under Shantharuban's direction. She has also signed for another movie to be made by director duo Hari and Harish. The actress, meanwhile, has wrapped up shooting for the talkie part of Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus, 'Shaakunthalam'. The dubbing of the film has been wrapped up and the makers are now busy with the post-production formalities.