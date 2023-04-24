Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s accent at Citadel global premiere leaves internet stunned |WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHAAG_SAALE Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s accent at Citadel global premiere leaves internet stunned

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently in London for the debut of Prime Video's online series Citadel, met with the press with her co-star from the Indian adaptation of Citadel, actor Varun Dhawan. A video of Samantha has gone popular on social media, and her accent has received conflicting reactions.

Samantha can be seen in the video introducing herself and talking about being a part of the Indian version of Citadel and how pleased she is to be joining such a large universe. In response to the video, some Twitter users questioned why she needed to modify her accent. "What's with these Indian actors?" one Twitter user wondered. Why does a new accent appear when they travel to the United States?." Another user asked on Twitter, "Why do these celebrities make learning a Western accent look cool?" It appears to be false." Some Samantha fans backed the actress, saying she was simply doing her job.

See viral video,

Samantha on the work front

Samantha was most recently seen in the Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which bombed at the box office. The film had the lowest opening weekend ever for a Samantha-starring feature. She recently celebrated 13 years in the business. On the occasion, she posted on Instagram, "The older I get... the farther I go." I'm just grateful for all of the love and affection...and for each new day and all of the beautiful things it offers. So many things that used to bother me no longer do. Every day is just a wave of love and thankfulness. Thank you very much."

