Samantha Ruth Prabhu wittily mocks producer who said she lost 'her heroine status' and her career is 'over

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has never bowed down in front of the trolls. She is known to hit back at those who unnecessarily pass comments about her personal or professional life. Recently, producer-filmmaker Chitti Babu took a jibe at the actress and said that her career is over. He even claimed that Samantha is trying to gain sympathy using her health condition as well as her divorce from South superstar Naga Chaitanya. While Samantha remained silent for a while, looks like she finally decided to react to the comments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story to share a Google search screenshot. She was seen searching for "How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google and shared the screenshot saying, "IYKYK". The Google search in the answer revealed that it is because of 'increased testosterone'. While the Instagram story has expired, fans can't stop thinking that she is mocking producer Chitti Babu.

Samantha was recently seen in the film Shaakuntalam which failed to weave its magic at the box office. Talking about the same, the producer was quoted saying by Siasat.com, "Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets."

The producer also accused Samantha of trying to 'gain sympathy.' He said, "Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

