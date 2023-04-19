Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAFP Citadel Premiere: Priyanka Chopra looks straight out of dreamscape; Varun-Samantha twin in black

Fans are excited to see Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden together in the new Prime Video series Citadel. The Russo Brothers are in charge of production. The chemistry between the two in the teasers and media advertising is already making headlines. Citadel will be available on Prime Video on April 28. Prior to it, the producers organised a lavish global premiere event for the espionage thriller in London on April 18. It was attended by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, as well as other celebrities.

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra. One of the best things about her is that she is constantly willing to experiment and does not hesitate to put on new styles in quest of what will properly complement her vibe. Priyanka's look from the spectacular London premiere, on the other hand, was subtle yet stunning.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel global premiere

Priyanka Chopra is a stunner and she raised the temperature! Priyanka looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline. She coordinated her lip colour with her clothing. She wore minimal make-up. We're screaming HOT!

See pics,

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra

Image Source : INTAHGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Citadel global premiere

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a black co-ord outfit at the Citadel premiere in London. Samantha donned a body-hugging ensemble, the actress showed off her slim figure. Samantha accessorised her look with a Bulgari neckpiece and bracelet. On the other hand, Varun chose a see-through t-shirt and paired it with a bomber jacket.

See Pics,

Image Source : TWITTER/VARUNFPVarun Dhawan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAFPVarun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPSamantha Ruth Prabhu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPSamantha Ruth Prabhu

Priyanka and Nick pose together

One can never get over this couple! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas without a doubt one of the best couples in the industry. Their chemistry on the red carpet is electric. Nick Jonas also praised PC's appearance.

See pics,

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAFPPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKFPPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKFPPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Also Read: Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas redefine hotness; Varun Dhawan-Samantha attend

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra reveals real story behind viral 'auto date' with Nick Jonas | EXCLUSIVE

Read More Lifestyle News