Priyanka Chopra reveals real story behind viral 'auto date' with Nick Jonas | EXCLUSIVE

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is excited about the release of her upcoming OTT show Citadel with Richard Madden. The actress in an exclusive conversation with India TV talked about her struggles in Hollywood and how it took her almost a decade to lead a movie or a web show in Hollywood after her debut TV series Quantico. Priyanka also talked about her daughter Malti's first visit to Mumbai and how special everything was. During PeeCee's India visit, what caught the most attention was her fun 'auto date' with her husband Nick Jonas just before they attended the NMACC.

Priyanka Chopra shared many photos on Instagram of the viral date night and wrote, "Date night and a auto….. with my forever guy @nickjonas." Now, the actress revealed the real story behind the same. In an exclusive chat, Priyanka revealed that it was Nick Jonas' idea as he was bored of the usual posing photos. The singer suggested that they add some fun to their photoshoot and go out of the way.

Priyanka said that while they were on their way to NMACC, they stopped near an auto and asked the driver if they can click pictures. Here are the fun pics from the date night-

Priyanka Chopra further lauded her husband Nick Jonas for being a feminist and her biggest cheerleader. The actress explained that Nick is just like her father who wants to see her reach the sky and never hold her back. She said, "Nick is as invested in my career as I am and he is proud that I am achieving so much coming from a different country and world."

Priyanka Chopra said that whenever she received an award, her father's chest would swell with pride. Similarly, Nick is happy to see her success and motivates her to move forward.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be seen essaying the role of an elite spy in the global series 'Citadel' which also stars 'GoT' star Richard Madden in the lead. The first two episodes of the first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. After that, one episode will be released every Friday.

