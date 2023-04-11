Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNKIFAN LEAKED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's photos from Citadel India sets go viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will start in Citadel India and shoot sections of the series in Mumbai as a spin-off from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel. Several images from the film have emerged online, showing the actors in action.

Samantha was photographed in a formal dress consisting of a purple blouse and denim jeans while filming her sequences. Varun, on the other hand, was seen wearing a brown T-shirt and trousers. While little could be inferred from the scenario's setup, Samantha's solemn attitude suggested that the crew was filming a dramatic scene.

See leaked pics,

Priyanka Chopra on Indian spin-off of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai for the debut of Citadel's mothership US edition. When asked if she had any advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka lauded both performers, stating they are highly gifted and have the dedication required for the parts. Priyanka also claimed that she saw Varun during the NMACC gala, where he showed his enthusiasm for the new series.

Citadel India will be directed by Raj and DK, who are well-known for their work on The Family Man series. Priyanka and Richard play elite spies for the international secret organisation Citadel who are now living normal lives while taking new identities in Citadel. It's safe to say Varun and Samantha's personalities are similar.

