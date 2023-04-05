Priyanka Chopra looks drop dead gorgeous in Versace thigh high slit gown for Citadel premiere

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra looks drop dead gorgeous in Versace gown

Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold as she attended the Mumbai premiere of her upcoming Prime Video web series Citadel. She walked the blue carpet with her co-star Richard Madden and all eyes were on her as she rocked the thigh-high slit blue gown from Versace. Priyanka plays the role of Nadia Singh in Citadel and the trailer has already impressed the fans. Further, the actress has been making waves with her fashion choices during her India visit. From the promotional junket for Citadel to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch, PeeCee has been making style statements with her looks.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere was graced by all the big names of Bollywood on Tuesday. From Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sohpie Choudry, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Anubhav Sinha, Shweta Tripathi among others were in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra in Versace Gown

Looking like a million dollars, Priyanka Chopra opted for a strapless gown with a thigh-high slit for the Citadel premiere. The turquoise gown was accentuated with a blue Dalmatian print with a cascading train. The ensemble is from Versace’s fall 2023 collection She complemented her gorgeous gown with black ankle-strap platform heels, smoky eyes, and statement stud earrings. The gown is not available to buy yet and was presented on March 9 in Los Angeles.

While Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous, her costar Richard Madden kept it simple and elegant in a black suit, a matching button down shirt and Chelsea boots.

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first two episodes of the first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. After that, one episode will be released every Friday. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. It is backed by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil.

