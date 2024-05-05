Faridabad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Krishan Pal eyes hat trick, Congress and JJP also in fray

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Faridabad Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25, the Faridabad constituency anticipates an intriguing contest as BJP's Krishan Pal, aiming for a third consecutive victory, emerges as a strong contender. However, he faces stiff competition from Congress' Mahendra Pratap and JJP's Nalin Hooda, both determined to challenge the BJP's dominance in the area. With each candidate bringing their own strengths and strategies to the forefront, the electoral battleground of Faridabad promises to be one to watch, as voters weigh their options for representation in the nation's parliament.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar won the seat for the second time in a row with a massive margin of 6,38,239 votes. He was polled 9,13,222 votes with a vote share of 68.76 per cent. He defeated Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana who got 2,74,983 votes (20.70 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,27,295. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mandhir Maan stood third with 86,752 votes (6.53 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar won the seat for the first time. He was polled 6,52,516 votes with a vote share of 57.70 per cent. Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana got 1,85,643 votes (16.42%) and was the runner-up. Gurjar defeated Bhadana by a margin of 4,66,873 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,30,725. INLD candidate RK Anand came third with 1,32,472 votes (11.71 per cent) and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Purshotam Dagar was in the fourth position with 67,355 votes (5.96 per cent).

Faridabad Past Winners

Avtar Singh Bhadana (Congress): 2009

Avtar Singh Bhadana (Congress): 2004

Ram Chander Bainda (BJP): 1999

Ram Chander Bainda (BJP): 1998

Ram Chander Bainda (BJP): 1996

Avtar Singh Bhadana (Congress): 1991

Bhajan Lal (Congress): 1989

Chaudhary Rahim Khan (Congress): 1984

Tayyab Hussain (Congress): 1980

Dharam Vir Vasisht (BLD): 1977

Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency

Faridabad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The state has 10 parliamentary seats. The Faridabad seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Ram Chander Bainda represented the Faridabad constituency three times consecutively in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana also won the seat thrice in 1991, 2004 and 2009.

