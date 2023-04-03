EXCLUSIVE | Priyanka Chopra reveals why she spoke about 'being cornered' in Bollywood now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra opens up on her 'cornered' statement

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming series, Citadel. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The upcoming spy thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. Ahead of the premiere, the actress has been busy promoting the series. Recently, the actress opened up about her statement on the injustice she faced in Bollywood during a press conference.

At the event, Priyanka Chopra was asked why she chose to speak about her Bollywood experience now. The actress answered, "When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. So I started with when I was young, when I was 10, 15, 22, 30 and 40-years-old. I was talking about the truth of my journey. I think I was confident enough to talk about that phase in my life."

She added, "I think now where I am, I am okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I have had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred, then I forgave, I moved on long time ago and I made my peace with it. I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner."

Earlier, Priyanka spoke about being cornered in Bollywood. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said.

Meanwhile, apart from Citadel, Priyanka has also bagged ‘Love Again’. Back in Bollywood, PC will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Zee Le Zara’.

