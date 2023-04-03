Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up on late pregnancy, says 'we didn’t let societal pressure hit us'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMCHARAN Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up on late pregnancy

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The pair tied the knot on June 14, 2012. Upasana is five and a half months pregnant and will deliver her child later this year in India. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana discussed getting pregnant ten years after her marriage to Ram Charan.

Speaking to the Humans of Bombay, Upasana said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

She further went on to say, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Earlier, during an interview, Upasana opened up about her marriage with Ram Charan and how the couple beautifully complement their relationship. She said, "Marrying my husband has actually made me more productive as a person because I have clarity of my goals and I know what I need to do, and I try and match it with his shooting schedules so we can have quality time together. Charan always believes you should grow in love and not fall so that love and respect grow with time, so whenever you have some discipline in your relationship and review it quarterly like how you review your business quarterly, that's when you will grow in every aspect of life."

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi announced the news of a soon-to-be addition to their family. He wrote in a tweet, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

