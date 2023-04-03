Priyanka Chopra has THIS advice for Varun Dhawan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Citadel India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra has THIS advice for Varun & Samantha

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming spy thriller Citadel along with her co-star Richard Madden. During a recent press conference in Mumbai, Priyanka was quizzed about her advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha, who will star in the Indian adaptation of the series.

During the event, Priyanka was asked to share advice for Varun and Samantha, who will soon be seen bringing their own twist to the Indian version. She replied, "I don't think so I can give any advice as they are both so accomplished actors in their way. There is nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going and how exciting it is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments and our installments. You will find it out after you start watching it and realise how we are all connected to each other."

She further praised the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who are directing Citadel India. She said, "It is really fun and I cannot wait to see how DK and Raj the filmmakers are so amazing. They are so talented and that they are going to bring their own spin to it in the Indian installment."

For the unversed, Prime Video’s action-thriller Citadel (India) stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The title of the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. The series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The upcoming spy thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh.

Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up on late pregnancy, says 'we didn’t let societal pressure hit us'

Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Priyanka Chopra reveals why she spoke about 'being cornered' in Bollywood now

Latest Entertainment News