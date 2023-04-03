Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ special auto rickshaw date night in Mumbai. See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of her "date night" with her husband Nick Jonas in Mumbai after the conclusion of two days of events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They had a spontaneous photo shoot with a rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai, which she added to her Instagram story and later dropped pictures on her feed. Malti Marie Jonas, Priyanka's one-year-old daughter, and Nick are touring India for the first time in a long time.

Sharing the pictures, Chopra wrote: “Date night and a [auto rickshaw emoji] with my forever guy Nick Jonas. Thank you, Ami Patel; as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist. So, my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west. Like me.”

In the pictures, Chopra is looking glamorous in Amit Aggarwal's brocade saree dress. While Nick is donning a blue colour suit. The actress thanked Amit Agggarwal and wrote, “Thank you Amit Aggarwal for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion. This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (brocade) saree with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequin sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of the ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius, Amit and your gifted team.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in the web series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

