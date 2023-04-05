Citadel first review: Rakul Preet, Neha Dhupia are all praise for Priyanka Chopra’s action-thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Citadel first review

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show, Citadel. The actress will be starring alongside Richard Madden in the series, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. The lead pair is currently in India to promote the Russo Brothers' project. Recently, a screening of the spy thriller was held in Mumbai. The premiere was attended by several prominent personalities from the Hindi cinema industry.

After the screening, a few celebrities rushed to social media to show their appreciation for the series. From Rakul Preet to Sophie Choudry, Bollywood celebrities praised Desi Girl's web series.

Rakul Preet took to social media and wrote, "Watched the first two episodes of Citadel yesterday and Mind is blownnnnn!! The pace, the craft, the characters, writing, scale, action everything's top notch sooo proud of @priyankachopra ! You make such a hot, badass Nadia keep inspiring and growing @maddenrichard top spy ya too cool ! @amazonprime @primevideoin bigggg congratulations.. this is hugeeeee! Global spy universe.. cannot wait @therussobrothers (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREETRakul Preet's Instagram story

Sophie Choudry shared a picture with PeeCee and wrote, "This girl always inspiring and taking it to the next level! SO damn good in #Citadel.. She'll knock you out, literally!! Big love PC. Forever proud!! And Richard is Hot stuff too (sic) ." She added, "Together, they are Hot Stuff. You'll know what I mean once you see it!! (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOPHIECHOUDRYSophie Choudry's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOPHIECHOUDRYSophie Choudry's Instagram story

On the other hand, Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with PeeCee. Reviewing Citadel, she wrote, "With #nadiasing @priyankachopra oh! My and what a punch you packed! #hotstuff #citadel @amazonprime (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHADHUPIANeha Dhupia's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Citadel stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The upcoming spy thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

